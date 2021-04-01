Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $40,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

EXP opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,092. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

