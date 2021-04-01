DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get DZS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 132,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. On average, analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.