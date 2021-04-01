Dynamic (DYN) Tops One Day Volume of $107,404.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Dynamic has a market cap of $30.82 million and $107,404.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,155.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.88 or 0.03296187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00344308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $556.12 or 0.00940095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.47 or 0.00428478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.00377200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00275769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00023753 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,349,600 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

