Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $379,523.00

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Ducato Protocol Token has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $379,523.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ducato Protocol Token has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ducato Protocol Token token can currently be purchased for $20.20 or 0.00034074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00322434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.74 or 0.00812552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00086488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Profile

Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 tokens. The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io

Ducato Protocol Token Token Trading

