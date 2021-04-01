DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $351.82

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.82 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.42). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.39), with a volume of 1,431,470 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

