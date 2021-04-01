Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

