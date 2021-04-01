Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 93,631 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $544.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,635,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 355,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 40.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 193,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

