Domenic Carosa Acquires 500,000 Shares of Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

Domenic Carosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Domenic Carosa bought 300,000 shares of Crowd Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79.

Crowd Media Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Content-Q&A, Mobile Content-Subscription, Crowd Direct, and Crowd Media segments.

