Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.27.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.58. The company had a trading volume of 476,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.88. The stock has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.06. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$37.20 and a 52-week high of C$57.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

