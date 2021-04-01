Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of DLMAF stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

