DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.10.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $202.45 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

