DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

