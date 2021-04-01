Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $774.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $725,779.78 and $774.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

