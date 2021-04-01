Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

