Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.
Digital Ally Company Profile
