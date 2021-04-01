Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $59.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.20 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $228.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $318.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $270.96 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $328.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 19,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,619. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

