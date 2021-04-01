Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

DSSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

DSSI opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

