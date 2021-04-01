DHT (NYSE:DHT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut DHT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

DHT stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of DHT by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

