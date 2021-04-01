dHedge DAO (DHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.86 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00007088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $40.65 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00643949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,687,648 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

