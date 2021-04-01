Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.