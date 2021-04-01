Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.82.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
