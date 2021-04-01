Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €171.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.00 ($178.82).

Shares of DB1 opened at €141.70 ($166.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €115.25 ($135.59) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.44.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

