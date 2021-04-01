Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.00 ($178.82).

ETR DB1 opened at €141.70 ($166.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of €136.76 and a 200-day moving average of €138.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €115.25 ($135.59) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

