Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €48.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

DBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

ETR DBAN opened at €38.50 ($45.29) on Tuesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $579.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.17.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

