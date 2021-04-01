Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) to “Buy”

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MONRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRF opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

