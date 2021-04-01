Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

