Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €90.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.53 ($111.22).

HEN3 stock opened at €95.86 ($112.78) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.83 and a 200-day moving average of €89.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

