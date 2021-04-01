Desjardins Increases 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to $5.75

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPLSF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.36.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.