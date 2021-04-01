Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after buying an additional 1,301,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

