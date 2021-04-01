Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.