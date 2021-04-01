Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 11,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,406. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

