DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Cap of $11.32 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $889,960.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00004739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00321340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00812457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029895 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,022,385 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.