Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

DCPH stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

