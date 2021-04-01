Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 100,547 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

