David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.