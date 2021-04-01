Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

PLAY stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 125,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,588. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

