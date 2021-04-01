Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $29.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

PLAY stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 3,738,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

