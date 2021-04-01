DATA Price Up 21.7% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

