Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.00 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,829,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.