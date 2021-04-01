DAOstack (GEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,186.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $12.24 million and $175,186.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.45 or 0.99769197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00104424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

