Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.34. 30,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,806. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

