Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 198.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 339.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 116,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 34.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

