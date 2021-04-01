DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. National Bank has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

