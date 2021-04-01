DA Davidson Weighs in on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

HBAN stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

