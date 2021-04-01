DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million.

EQBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $395.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

