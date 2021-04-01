DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TCF Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in TCF Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.