CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $500.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

