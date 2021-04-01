CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

