CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $11.63 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $12,777.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

