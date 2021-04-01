CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 82,012 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,012 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,603. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

