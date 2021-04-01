CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,796 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,413,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,306,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Slack Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 296,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.05 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,569.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WORK. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

