CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $18.29 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 322,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,285,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.93% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,295. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

